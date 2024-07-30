StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$5.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised StorageVault Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.81.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.42.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

