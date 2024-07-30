Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker updated its FY24 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.900-12.100 EPS.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYK traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $330.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.49. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.05.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

