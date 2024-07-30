Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.900-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stryker also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $372.05.

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $330.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.05 and its 200 day moving average is $339.49. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

