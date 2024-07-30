Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Summit Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Summit Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,998. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.