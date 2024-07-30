Superior Group of Companies (SGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $138.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 7,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.49 million, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

