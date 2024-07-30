Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 41,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,342. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -105.48 and a beta of 0.91.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

