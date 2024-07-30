SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.37. The stock had a trading volume of 290,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,782. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.51.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

