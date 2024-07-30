SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,009 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 464.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 530,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,068. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $90.02 and a 12-month high of $215.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

