SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 171,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,796. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

