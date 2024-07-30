SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,621,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. 596,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,121. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

