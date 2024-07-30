SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 182.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,916. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $609.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

