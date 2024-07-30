SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,816,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,542,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 235,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 123,420 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000.

Shares of HYMB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. 79,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,546. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

