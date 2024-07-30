SVB Wealth LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.0 %

PWR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.20. 123,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.66 and a 200 day moving average of $247.80.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

