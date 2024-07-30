SVB Wealth LLC Has $475,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $528,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 423,620 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $734,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSPT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 162,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

