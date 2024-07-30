SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. 893,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,504,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

