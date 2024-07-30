SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ITOCHU during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 13.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Stock Down 0.1 %

ITOCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.46. 17,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ITOCHU Co. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

ITOCHU Profile

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

