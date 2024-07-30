SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 655,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,855. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

