SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 180.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 138,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,491. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

