SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUFG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 417,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

