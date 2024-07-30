SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.11. 143,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $198.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

