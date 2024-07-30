SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

