SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 191,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

