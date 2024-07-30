Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Symbotic updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Stock Down 19.0 %

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,707 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

