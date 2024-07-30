Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.57-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.95-83.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.20 billion.
Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %
Sysco stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
