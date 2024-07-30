Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.57-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.95-83.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.20 billion.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Sysco stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

