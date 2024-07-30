System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 12-Month High at $795.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 795 ($10.23) and last traded at GBX 795 ($10.23), with a volume of 16569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of System1 Group from GBX 615 ($7.91) to GBX 630 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get System1 Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SYS1

System1 Group Stock Performance

System1 Group Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 577.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 471.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of £100.81 million, a PE ratio of 7,594.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from System1 Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.96%. System1 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,000.00%.

About System1 Group

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.