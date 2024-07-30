T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of TTOO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 238,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

