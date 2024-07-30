Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $156.43 and last traded at $156.83. 4,710,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,742,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.93. The company has a market capitalization of $800.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,005,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 551,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after buying an additional 56,605 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

