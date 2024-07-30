Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $25,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $13,958,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,941. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

