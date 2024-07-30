Teekay Tankers (TNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNK. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

