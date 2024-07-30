Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.84

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 11338530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.1% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 95,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 37.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

