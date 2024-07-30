Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on August 21st

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

