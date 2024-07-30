Tenaris (TS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

