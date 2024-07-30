TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Volume Hits $6.37 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $104.49 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00039987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,392,236 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,338,438 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

