Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.200-2.500 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.