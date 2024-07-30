Textron (TXT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Textron (NYSE: TXT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2024 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $87.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Textron had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 591,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Get Textron Inc alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Textron

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $64,319,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Textron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $394,347,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $45,932,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.