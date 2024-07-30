TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. TFI International has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of TFI International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

