The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AZEK were worth $73,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AZEK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in AZEK by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 49,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.79 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

