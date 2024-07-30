The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $42.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -136.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Lazard has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,836,857.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738 in the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

