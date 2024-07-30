The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 279,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. 15,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,747. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCKT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.