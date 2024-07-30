The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,348. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $360.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.80.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

