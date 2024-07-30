The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 501,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This is an increase from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.