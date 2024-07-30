The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNTG remained flat at $30.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. 64,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,502. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $927.34 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

