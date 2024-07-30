Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.85 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $436.35 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00039855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,631,163,500 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

