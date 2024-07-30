Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Up 4.6%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 203,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 750,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.77 million. Research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 49.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

