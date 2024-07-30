Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 6.2%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.73. 687,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,637,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Tilray Brands Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.