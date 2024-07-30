Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 15%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 15% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 40,723,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,831,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Tilray by 103.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 154,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

