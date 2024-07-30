Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.63.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Topaz Energy stock traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$25.90. 298,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.02.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

