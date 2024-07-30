Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

