Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. 2,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
