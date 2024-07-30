Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. 2,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

