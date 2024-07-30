Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Gap Down to $135.19

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.19, but opened at $130.00. Transcat shares last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 3,690 shares changing hands.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.76 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Transcat by 95.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Transcat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

